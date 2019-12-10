Local News 10.12.2019 09:50 am

Middelburg faces blackout after substation catches fire

Sjani Campher
The whole town experienced a blackout on Monday afternoon as members of the fire brigade rushed to stifle the source of the fire at the Gholfsig substation.

On top of stage 4 load shedding, residents of Middelburg had to prepare to settle down for a dark night after an electrical fault occurred at the Gholfsig substation, reports Middelburg Observer.

The whole of Middelburg experienced a blackout on Monday afternoon as members of the fire brigade rushed to stifle the source of the fire at the substation.

According to DA ward councillor Hennie Niemann, certain parts of Aerorand, Mhluzi, and Gholfsig should prepare to sit without electricity until Tuesday afternoon.

It was later confirmed that power could be restored to other parts of Middelburg by switching to other substations.

An electrical fault occurred at the Gholfsig substation in Middelburg.

The cause of the fault has not yet been determined and an estimated time for restoration remains unknown.

