Large parts of Pretoria in the dark as substation burns

Kayla van Petegem
Kwagga substation. Image: Twitter/@Abramjee

The fire broke out early on Tuesday morning, reportedly due to an oil leak.

Most residents in the west of Pretoria were left without power in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a substation in Kwaggasrand caught fire, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

Residents were left without power since around 02:00, said acting ward councillor Pastor James Ndlovu.

He said a large part of the west, central and north of Pretoria have been affected.

These included, Rosslyn, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Sunnyside, Parktown Mayville Wonderboom, Sinoville, Bon Accord and Magalieskruin.

“Due to the large portion affected by this feed, technicians have indicated that all their resources will be dedicated here for speedy repairs,” he said.

He said it was unclear yet when the power would be restored.

On the plus side, Tshwane residents will not be load shedded today, the City tweeted on Tuesday morning.

