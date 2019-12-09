Local News 9.12.2019 02:09 pm

N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp reopened after floods

CNS reporter
N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp reopened after floods

The N12 highway on Sunday, which was mostly under water. Image: Potchefstroom Herald

Informal settlements along the N12 were also reportedly underwater and large parts of Potchefstroom had no electricity on Sunday.

The N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom has been reopened after heavy rains caused massive pools of water along the highway, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

This made most parts of the highway inaccessible for motorists and pedestrians.

Informal settlements along the N12 were also reportedly underwater and large parts of Potchefstroom had no electricity on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service has warned that heavy rain could continue in the region until Wednesday.

(Translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: SANDF helicopters airlift 70 trapped guests at Centurion Hotel 9.12.2019
Flooding in Mamelodi, Centurion due to heavy rain 9.12.2019
Heavy rains, floods force closure of N11 in Mpumalanga 9.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition