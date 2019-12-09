N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp reopened after floods

The N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom has been reopened after heavy rains caused massive pools of water along the highway, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

This made most parts of the highway inaccessible for motorists and pedestrians.

Informal settlements along the N12 were also reportedly underwater and large parts of Potchefstroom had no electricity on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service has warned that heavy rain could continue in the region until Wednesday.

(Translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder)

