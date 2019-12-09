Flooding reported in Pretoria, Centurion due to heavy rain

Roads have been closed in Centurion and in some parts of Pretoria on Monday morning due to flooding, reports Centurion Rekord.

“The low water bridge at End and Rabie streets have been closed following heavy rain since Sunday afternoon,” said Tshwane emergency spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

He said Lenchen Road at the Centurion lake was also closed.

According to reports, Lyttelton Road in Clubview was also closed due to flooding.

Mabaso also mentioned that the Capital Park low water bridge had also been closed on Monday morning and would be monitored through the course of the day.

He said no serious incidents have been reported yet.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Woke up to this Centurion Riverside pic.twitter.com/vE8ma8e0Ab — khodani maphangwa (@boogaks) December 9, 2019

Hennops River Jean Ave Centurion pic.twitter.com/PINXOvYJrj — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 9, 2019 Tshwane emergency services urged motorists to avoid high flooding areas during heavy rainfall. “Road users should not attempt to cross low water bridges and any other stream where the water has swelled above normal,” warned Mabaso.

