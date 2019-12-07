Local News 7.12.2019 08:46 pm

SPCA team saves three dogs from drain in Cape Town

A team from the Cape of Good Hope of SPCA got more than it bargained for this week when it responded to reports of a dog stuck in a drain, only to find three dogs in distress.

Once he realised the rescue in Heideveld, Cape Town, was going to be a bit trickier, field officer Farrent Dlula called for help and was assisted by Inspector Carina Bodenstein and trainee field officer Aldine Soutter.

“We believe they might have fallen into the canal and while trying to escape became lodged in the drain. All of the dogs were underweight and scared but appeared to not have suffered any injuries,” the organisation said.

Once they were removed from the drain, the dogs were brought back to the SPCA in Grassy Park to recover.

The animal welfare organisation thanked the person who took the time to call and alert it.

Those who would like to report any animals in distress in Cape Town can contact the SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 or after hours on 083 326 1604.

