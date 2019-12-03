PICS: Millions wasted on Mamelodi car wash now standing empty and dilapidated

About R6 million went down the drain when a Mamelodi West car wash project by the Tshwane municipality failed to get off the ground in 2015, it was revealed this week.

Ironically, the project was aimed at boosting the local economy by employing 50 local youngsters, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

“The Reitiretse car wash was supposed to revitalise the township as part of the Gauteng province’s tourism revitalisation programme,” said Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

The car wash is located near Tsamaya Road, one of the busiest roads in Mamelodi.

“However, it was only operational until it was damaged by storms and heavy rains.”

Mashigo said Reitirestse was a cooperative comprised of township car washers.

Today, the car wash stands empty and is dilapidated after being targeted by vandals and thieves.

This as the roof, toilets, bins, windows, and doors were all stolen.

The metro was, however, in discussions with the Gauteng department of economic development, environment and agriculture to resuscitate township projects such as the car wash.

“The overall strategy is to convert these projects into so-called ‘incubation centres’ where small and emerging businesses will be incubated,” he said.

At its launch, the car wash was intended to be a state-of-the-art facility.

It would also have boasted a braai and kiosk facility, a laundromat, hair salon, cleaning services and security services as well as facilities management.

Local residents told Pretoria East Rekord they were disappointed that the facility was never truly operational.

The car wash was supposed to have been used by government officials, the taxi industry and local motorists at an affordable price.

