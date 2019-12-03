Durban girl, 5, dies after falling out of fourth-floor window

A five-year-old Durban girl has died after falling out of a fourth-floor window, according to paramedics.

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said they attended the scene in Blamey Road, Clairwood, south of central Durban, on Monday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, the little girl has sustained massive multiple injuries and has been declared dead on the scene,” he said.

Police arrived at the premises to investigate the circumstances that led to the fall.

