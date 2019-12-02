Local News 2.12.2019 09:42 am

Free diver drowns at Betty’s Bay

News24 Wire
Free diver drowns at Betty’s Bay

Image: iStock.

His friend raised the alarm after he got out of the water and waited for him to return, but to no avail.

The body of a free diver who had been looking for crayfish was retrieved from the water at Betty’s Bay near Cape Town, said the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Monday.

The man had been with his friend at the time he went missing on Sunday afternoon, said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

The friend raised the alarm after he got out of the water and waited for him to return, but to no avail.

An NSRI rescue craft, the Overberg Fire and Rescue Services, the Western Cape government health emergency services, the police, a Western Province Surf Lifesaving lifeguard and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter responded.

During an extensive search, the helicopter located a person drifting below the water’s surface in a bay, said Lambinon.

The 43-year-old man, from Bloubergstrand, was brought to shore and declared dead by paramedics.

An inquest docket has been opened.

“NSRI, police and emergency services convey condolences to family and friends of the deceased man,” said Lambinon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rescue buoy goes missing after being placed at Cape Town beach where 4 teens drowned 29.11.2019
Sea Point drowning: Body of fourth missing teenager recovered 27.11.2019
Body of third missing teen recovered after Sea Point drownings 26.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition