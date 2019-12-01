Motsweding FM’s station manager fired amid fraud allegations

Motsweding FM’s station manager Katlego Mokhele has reportedly been fired from his position following allegations of fraud and misconduct.

Mokhele was axed amid allegations that his girlfriend irregularly benefited from SABC resources which included a catering tender for the station’s 54th birthday in 2016.

The former manager is also accused of forging documents and spending the station’s funds irregularly.

Earlier this year, a group of Motsweding FM listeners protested, demanding that Mokhele be removed as station manager, because of his alleged “purging” of Setswana employees.

Makhuduga Mosenogi, the spokesperson for the Oupa Matla Foundation, which organised the march, said station manager Katlego Mokhele was not only “purging” Setswana-speaking workers from the station, but was no longer preserving or respecting Setswana as its “sole mandatory broadcasting language”.

Protestors accused Mokhele of headhunting TV personalities for a radio job.

The SABC confirmed Mokhele was dismissed following a disciplinary process.

