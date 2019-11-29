Dead body found in Florida Lake

Residents and motorists using roads near the north bank of Florida Lake were forced to use other routes on Thursday after the body of an unknown man was found in the lake.

The road was blocked off as emergency services and Florida Police tended to the body, reports Roodepoort Record.

Captain Lydia Dikolomela of Florida Police confirmed: “The body of a male was found in Florida Lake today. The man’s identity is currently unknown, as is the cause of death. An inquest docket has been opened.”

Florida CPF and ICE Community Policing helped secure the area and various emergency services were on scene to assist in recovering the body.

This is a developing story and details will be shared when they are forthcoming.

