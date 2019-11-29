Local News 29.11.2019 08:34 am

Dead body found in Florida Lake

Jarryd Westerdale
Dead body found in Florida Lake

Emergency services at the north entrance of Florida Lake, after a body was found on Thursday. Image: Roodepoort Record

Roads near the entrance of the lake were closed on Thursday as emergency services and police removed the body of an unknown male.

Residents and motorists using roads near the north bank of Florida Lake were forced to use other routes on Thursday after the body of an unknown man was found in the lake.

The road was blocked off as emergency services and Florida Police tended to the body, reports Roodepoort Record.

Swan Avenue teeming with emergency services. Photo: Jarryd Westerdale.

Captain Lydia Dikolomela of Florida Police confirmed: “The body of a male was found in Florida Lake today. The man’s identity is currently unknown, as is the cause of death. An inquest docket has been opened.”

Florida CPF and ICE Community Policing helped secure the area and various emergency services were on scene to assist in recovering the body.

This is a developing story and details will be shared when they are forthcoming.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Protesters take to the streets of Roodepoort to demand better housing 20.9.2019
Protest action blocks roads in Roodepoort CBD 20.9.2019
WATCH: Aliens visit Roodepoort man on his birthday 27.8.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition


 
Black Friday