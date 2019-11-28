JMPD arrest naked man disturbing Boskruin residents

A naked displaced man who has been seen frequently disturbing the Bromhof and Boskruin community has been arrested by metro police, reports Randburg Sun.

According to Ward 101 councillor Dalu Cele and community members, the man had been seen at sporadic times with his pants down, or fully naked sometimes, in plain view of passing motorists, some of whom are transporting their young children to and from school.

The man was also known to attempt to damage passing motor vehicles and allegedly succeeded in damaging a few windscreens during his nude stints.

Cele said that when he received the information that there was a man flashing residents and motorists, he immediately alerted the JMPD, and alerted the community to be on the lookout for the homeless man.

“A community member told me that they spotted him at the corner of Hawken Avenue and President Fouche Drive early in the morning, so I asked the metro police to get there. Within an hour, the man was arrested by the Metro police and was taken for a psychological evaluation.”

The man was taken for an evaluation at a mental facility and is currently receiving treatment.

“The most commendable thing is that in less than 24 hours the issue was resolved. Something like this goes to show that the community working together with their local councillor and the police can quickly lead to a better and safer community for all,” concluded Cele.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.