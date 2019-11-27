WATCH: Mashaba’s last say as mayor

Today is outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba’s last day in office as the mayor of Johannesburg. The outgoing city official took to social media to thank the city’s residents.

Since his election in 2016, Mashaba went through some of the successes the city had achieved.

My final message as the Mayor of Johannesburg. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/LvQhek1SPq — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 27, 2019

“I would like to thank Johannesburg residents from the bottom of my heart.”

Although he now plans to focus on his businesses, Mashaba said his concern about building a country that we can all be proud of will never change. He is still determined to keep monitoring the projects he started.

“I am looking forward to engaging with the communities as an ordinary citizen of the city because what is being done will always impact me as a member of the community.”

Speaking at the launch of the Roosevelt Park substation, he told the media how he had not signed up as mayor to befriend the corrupt.

He told community members that he was tired of working with corrupt people who do not understand the purpose of being a public servant.

“I always made it clear to all the people I worked with that I am not in this job to make friends with corrupt people,” he said.

Mashaba said the past three years of hard work and sleepless nights were very brutal, yet it was the most rewarding job he could have ever done.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, backround reporting by Anastasi Mokgobu)

