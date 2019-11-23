 
 
Local News 23.11.2019 06:37 am

DA mayoral candidate ready to run Joburg

Anastasi Mokgobu and Eric Naki
Funzela Ngobeni. Picture: Northcliff Melville Times

Funzela Ngobeni, 44, has promised to continue with the plans as laid out in the Integrated Development Planning and deliver to the people.

The Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Funzela Ngobeni, is confident of winning the mayoral vote to replace Herman Mashaba on Thursday. “Our successes speak for themselves. Joburg has asked for change and we have been delivering this since we took over from the ANC in 2016,” Ngobeni said. He acknowledged that the task of running the city would not be easy but he was ready for it. The city’s plans, strategies and achievements over the past three years have been the combined efforts of a collective – by different executive members in different portfolios. In an interview with Saturday Citizen,...
