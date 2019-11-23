DA mayoral candidate ready to run Joburg

The Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Funzela Ngobeni, is confident of winning the mayoral vote to replace Herman Mashaba on Thursday. “Our successes speak for themselves. Joburg has asked for change and we have been delivering this since we took over from the ANC in 2016,” Ngobeni said. He acknowledged that the task of running the city would not be easy but he was ready for it. The city’s plans, strategies and achievements over the past three years have been the combined efforts of a collective – by different executive members in different portfolios. In an interview with Saturday Citizen,...

The Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Funzela Ngobeni, is confident of winning the mayoral vote to replace Herman Mashaba on Thursday.

“Our successes speak for themselves. Joburg has asked for change and we have been delivering this since we took over from the ANC in 2016,” Ngobeni said.

He acknowledged that the task of running the city would not be easy but he was ready for it.

The city’s plans, strategies and achievements over the past three years have been the combined efforts of a collective – by different executive members in different portfolios.

In an interview with Saturday Citizen, Ngobeni wasn’t bothered by the fact that he would be filling the big shoes of Herman Mashaba, who had massive political clout.

He believed that the position of Member of the Mayoral Committee: Finance wasn’t just technical nor was he an “technocrat but it was a highly political task”.

Although he would adopt his own style of work different to Mashaba’s, he would, like Mashaba work with the opposition.

If needs be, he would strive to work with the ANC, the main opposition party that had been a thorn in the side of Mashaba.

“I will strive to work with them – as I do with all other parties to ensure that we prioritise service delivery,” he said.

Ngobeni, 44, has promised to continue with the plans as laid out in the Integrated Development Planning and deliver to the people.

“Visible service delivery remains our priority,” he said.

