Child accidentally shoots himself in the head while playing with loaded gun

Sboniso Dlamini
Paramedics load the injured child into a helicopter to get him to hospital. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

The boy was allegedly playing with a family member’s loaded gun when one of the rounds went off.

Tragedy struck in Melville, outside KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening when a child allegedly shot himself in the head while playing with a loaded gun, reports North Coast Courier.

The eight-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, said paramedics.

Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

“It is believed that he was playing with a family member’s gun and one of the rounds went off, shooting him in the head,” said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst.

It is currently unclear if any arrests were made or whether the firearm was a licensed one.

