Child accidentally shoots himself in the head while playing with loaded gun

Tragedy struck in Melville, outside KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening when a child allegedly shot himself in the head while playing with a loaded gun, reports North Coast Courier.

The eight-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, said paramedics.

“It is believed that he was playing with a family member’s gun and one of the rounds went off, shooting him in the head,” said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst.

It is currently unclear if any arrests were made or whether the firearm was a licensed one.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.