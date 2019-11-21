Local News 21.11.2019 12:49 pm

Man dies, woman seriously injured in Cape Town house fire

News24 Wire
A man died and a woman sustained serious burn wounds in a house fire in Delft on Thursday morning, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services says.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a maisonette in Owen Madikane Street caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

The fire was contained to the ground floor, but firefighters found the body of a man who had died as a result of burn wounds.

Rescuers also found a woman who had sustained 60% burn wounds.

She was treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the police for investigation.

