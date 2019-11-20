Schoolgirl dies after being hit by car on her way from school

A nine-year-old girl has died following being in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Elarduspark on Tuesday afternoon.

The Laerskool Elarduspark learner was believed to have been walking home from school when the accident happened, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The school confirmed on its Facebook page that Sharlon Aphane succumbed to her injuries hours after she was rushed to Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Tuesday.

“It is with big sadness that we have to bid farewell to Sharlon in grade 3. We will forever remember and cherish her friendly face,” the message read.

Paramedics said the girl suffered injuries to the head, chest, pelvis and upper legs.

“She was meant to be [airlifted] to hospital, but could not as she went into cardiac arrest. A decision had to be taken to transport her to hospital by road while resuscitating her,” said Vemru Paramedics’ Casper Visser.

Learners at the school would, from Wednesday, be permitted to bring flowers to school and put them at the school’s square in honour of the girl. Tributes have been pouring in on social media from teachers, community members, business establishments and parents whose children attend the school. Some have described the girl as a “ray of sunshine” with some saying the family will be kept in their prayers. Police were yet to comment at the time of publication.

