Tshwane metro suspends bus service, again

A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transport and Mamelodi bus operations were again suspended in the Tshwane metro on Monday evening, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

“All A Re Yeng Bus operations will remain suspended until further notice,” roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge said.

This as a result of a wage dispute, allegedly between the Tshwane Rapid Transport Pty Ltd and the Mamelodi Bus Operation drivers.

ALSO READ: New A Re Yeng bus route launched in Tshwane

“The dispute is related to the salary parity between the Mamelodi Bus Operations drivers and the A Re Yeng Bus drivers,” she said.

Commuters were urged to “exercise patience” during the suspension of the service.

“The suspension is a move to ensure their safety and safeguard the city’s assets,” Senkubuge explained.

She further encouraged the commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

“We want to apologise to all our commuters who depend on our public transport services for the inconvenience that may be caused by the dispute and subsequent suspension of the bus operations.” Senkubuge added the metro would update its commuters about any developments regarding the bus operations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.