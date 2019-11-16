Local News 16.11.2019 12:33 pm

Gautrain maintenance to affect Pretoria commuters

News24 Wire
There will be no trains between Centurion, Pretoria and Hatfield on November 16 and November 17, but a free bus replacement service will be operating.

Gautrain commuters can anticipate some disruption to their travels plans, due to planned maintenance work in Pretoria this weekend.

This shuttle service will run every 30 minutes and parking facilitates at the stations will still be available.

Reminder: Due to planned maintenance works there will be no train service between Centurion, Pretoria & Hatfield on 16 – 17 November. A bus replacement service will operate between these stations, free of charge.

Trains between Centurion and Park will not be affected, as well as those travelling to the airport, and will operate according to schedule.

