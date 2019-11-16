Gautrain maintenance to affect Pretoria commuters

Gautrain commuters can anticipate some disruption to their travels plans, due to planned maintenance work in Pretoria this weekend.

There will be no trains between Centurion, Pretoria and Hatfield on November 16 and November 17. Instead, a bus replacement service will operate between these stations, free of charge.

This shuttle service will run every 30 minutes and parking facilitates at the stations will still be available.

Trains between Centurion and Park will not be affected, as well as those travelling to the airport, and will operate according to schedule.

