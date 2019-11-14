WATCH: Education dept ‘aware of video’ showing girl punching boy

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has advised that it is aware of a video doing the rounds on social media that shows a girl learner punching a boy learner, allegedly at a Randfontein school.

Steve Mabona, GDE spokesperson, confirmed to the Randfontein Herald on Thursday morning that the GDE was looking into the matter and was aware of the video, but could not confirm the school’s name at this stage. He did not want to comment any further.

Attempts to contact the school were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the members of the community are outraged and want answers.

The video shows a boisterous female learner attempting to intimidate a male learner, who is standing with his arms crossed. She can be heard repeating in Afrikaans: “Why are you scared of me?”

Another learner can be heard shouting in Afrikaans: “Show him why he should be scared of you,” after which the girl launches herself forward towards the boy, and punches him repeatedly while he cowers against a fence.

He starts crying while slowly crouching, and the girl tells him to stop crying. After the incident, the girl leaves the boy while he is still crying, pats him on the shoulder and walks away smiling.

Watch the disturbing footage below:

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder.

