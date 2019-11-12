Local News 12.11.2019 12:47 pm

Durban North M4 to remain closed after being partially washed away

Juan Venter
The M4 highway on Tuesday morning, after being partially washed away by floods.

Police estimate that it could take a few weeks before motorists can use the road again.

Motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution with severe weather expected to continue until Friday, according to Durban Metropolitan Police Service Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.

Sewpersad confirmed the partial wash-away and erosion of the M4 in the vicinity of the Sibaya Circle and Lighthouse Road to North Coast Courier, adding that both carriageways have been closed as a result.

According to Sewpersad, it was unclear for how long the road would remain closed, but he estimated that it could be a few weeks before motorists could expect to use the road again.

Alternative routes have been identified as the N2, R102, and the M41.

Sewpersad appealed to motorists to plan their trips well in advance, as alternative routes would now face an immense increase in traffic.

He further added that motorists should practice road safety, especially during the severe weather expected in the week ahead.

“Maintain a safe following distance, reduce your travel speed and ensure that your headlights and windscreen wipers are in working order,” said Sewpersad.

Officials from the transport department visited the site last night and concluded that the road was unsafe for use.

