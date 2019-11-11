City of Tshwane hopes to restore bus services by Tuesday afternoon

City of Tshwane officials hope Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) will be back in operation by Tuesday afternoon – pending the outcome of negotiations, the City said in a statement.

“All Tshwane Bus Services will remain suspended until tomorrow afternoon [Tuesday], pending the outcome of the negotiations between the employer and labour,” mayoral committee for transport Sheila Senkubunge said.

In a press release on Sunday, the City warned commuters the strike was “due to workers being unhappy with the pace at which the process of conducting benchmarking salaries is taking place”.

Many commuters were left stranded due to Monday’s protest, with Senkubunge issuing an apology “for the inconvenience caused by workers who responded to ongoing wage negotiations and its pending outcomes”.

Further in the statement, Senkubunge asked that commuters should exercise patience.

“This [suspension of services] is done in the interests of ensuring safety for our customers and safeguarding the City’s assets.”

Senkubunge added commuters would be kept abreast of any developments “in due course”.

