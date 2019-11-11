Two survive light aircraft crash in Springs

Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) firefighters and paramedics responded to a light aircraft crash on the corner of Olympia and Moepel roads in Springs on Monday morning.

DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi, who was still on scene at 9am, told the Springs Advertiser: “Emergency Services received the call at about 6.58am but the incident happened at about 6.45am.

“One of our offices was driving past to report for duty when he saw it and, after doing a preliminary assessment of the situation, called it in immediately.

“Springs and Brakpan fire stations responded together to intervene and, upon arrival, we found that the pilot and the assistant, who is alleged to be a student pilot, were still inside the wreck.

“Our members had to do medical interventions on scene and fortunately they both survived with serious injuries.

“They were transported by private ambulances to N17 Hospital.”

No other vehicles or any private properties were affected, with the only other damage being to two lamp posts.

He says they were approaching the airfield when the accident happened.

The cause of the crash is still a subject of investigations by the civil aviation authorities (CAA).

When the Addie left the scene shortly after 9am, CAA had not yet arrived and, according to Ntladi, since they are responsible for the investigation, the plane will not be moved until they have inspected the scene.

Both roads will remain closed until the CAA have conducted their inspection of the area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.