LIVE: Ramaphosa officially launches Mpumalanga’s first high court

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday officially opened the Mpumalanga High Court.

The official opening of the High Court follows the commencement of its functioning in May this year, Mpumalanga News reported on Thursday.

Before then, the people of Mpumalanga had to travel to the Pretoria High Court for all serious criminal offences and civil claims above the jurisdiction of the Magistrates Courts in the province.

The Superior Courts Act of 2013 states that the High Court should have divisions in all nine provinces in the Republic of South Africa.

The official opening of the court is a milestone towards enhancing access to justice for all communities.

SABC News reports that various politicians are expected to attend the opening ceremony. Among those include Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Minister for Public Works Patricia De Lille, and Judge President of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court Francis Legodi.

The province’s premier, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, encouraged employees of the country’s legal fraternity to return to Mpumalanga, in order to solidify the “rapid changes” observed as a result of the court’s establishment.

Watch the live opening ceremony, courtesy of SABC Digital News, below:

