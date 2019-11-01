Sinkhole closes road in Delmas, motorists urged to use alternative route

A sinkhole on both sections of the R50 leading to Delmas has led to the road’s closure, and motorists have been urged to find alternative routes.

Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport spokesperson Melitah Madiba said the precautionary measure was due to the road surface continuing to deteriorate as a result of the sinkhole.

“This after the department discovered the formation of a sinkhole depression on the R50/Delmas Road during routine maintenance. The steep gradient was temporarily filled for easy passage, with cracks being monitored and recorded daily.

“The road is closed from an intersection at Elandsfontein Road as well as another intersection linking the R50 and R25. Access will be given to residents only,” Madiba said.

Motorists are being advised to make use of a detour, the D781, which is a gravel road linking the R50 to the R25.

The closure is expected to be in effect for the foreseeable future as engineers and officials conduct studies to try and fix it.

The department thanked motorists in advance for their understanding, saying their safety was a top priority.

