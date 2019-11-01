Soweto residents want to pay a monthly fee of R100 for electricity – report

Residents of Soweto reportedly want to pay a flat fee of R100 every month for electricity.

It is reported that residents in Soweto owe Eskom R18 billion.

The Star reported that King Sibiya, president of the organisation which intends to take Eskom to court over electricity disconnections, the Lungelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation (LLHRF), said they want to negotiate the flat fee with Eskom.

Sibiya told the publication that most people in Soweto cannot afford electricity due to unemployment.

On Thursday, the power utility announced that the disconnection of customers who are not paying for their services has been intensified across the Gauteng province in Eskom’s areas of supply, and such operations will be extended to other areas as per its operational plan.

The announcement was made after Eskom announced that it had disconnected 2,686 households in Orange Farm, in Lakeside extensions 1 and 2, due to non-payment and the non-purchasing of electricity tokens.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

