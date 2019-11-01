YFM confirms axing of senior content producer over Ninow racial tweets

YFM has announced it has sacked senior content producer Camagwini Mavovana, who posted racial comments about white people on social media following Nicholas Ninow’s sentencing.

Mavovana took to Twitter to post: “Nicholas is representing his race well. Amnesia is something they’re good at, especially when they have to take accountability. Let the dog rot in jail and call it a day.”

This caught the attention of a few on social media including AfriForum’s Ernst Roets who questioned if the radio station took action against the producer. The former producer was placed on suspension, but has since been axed, the youth radio station confirmed.

Has @Yfm taken disciplinary steps yet? The irony of her attempt at proving white privilege is that she might just be proving the exact opposite. We all know how a media company would react to a white employee saying something like this about black people. pic.twitter.com/Fq3PS2VXB2 — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) October 17, 2019

YFM said the station was mindful of its role and power in shaping and influencing the mindsets of young people and did not tolerate racist remarks from anyone. Thus, the station elected to terminate its contract with Mavovana.

In a statement, the station said the complaint was brought to their attention on October 16.

“The offensive comments do not reflect the views and values of YFM. After careful consideration, Ms Mavovana’s contract with YFM has been terminated.”

Thank you @Yfm for taking a stance against racism. It took a while but I am sure due process was followed. Anyone that makes themselves guilty of racism should be held accountable. Thank you to everyone who reported my initial tweet to them. It is greatly appreciated! pic.twitter.com/K5elIwSAnb — Renaldo "Ngamla" Gouws ???????? (@RenaldoGouws) November 1, 2019

