Local News 1.11.2019 01:32 pm

YFM confirms axing of senior content producer over Ninow racial tweets

Gopolang Moloko
YFM confirms axing of senior content producer over Ninow racial tweets

The station confirmed it had elected to terminate its contract with Camagwini Mavovana.

YFM has announced it has sacked senior content producer Camagwini Mavovana, who posted racial comments about white people on social media following Nicholas Ninow’s sentencing.

Mavovana took to Twitter to post: “Nicholas is representing his race well. Amnesia is something they’re good at, especially when they have to take accountability. Let the dog rot in jail and call it a day.”

This caught the attention of a few on social media including AfriForum’s Ernst Roets who questioned if the radio station took action against the producer. The former producer was placed on suspension, but has since been axed, the youth radio station confirmed.

YFM said the station was mindful of its role and power in shaping and influencing the mindsets of young people and did not tolerate racist remarks from anyone. Thus, the station elected to terminate its contract with Mavovana.

In a statement, the station said the complaint was brought to their attention on October 16.

“The offensive comments do not reflect the views and values of YFM. After careful consideration, Ms Mavovana’s contract with YFM has been terminated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mngxitama banned from Facebook, this time for ‘racism’ quote 31.10.2019
Yaya Toure says FIFA ‘don’t care’ about racism in football 28.10.2019
Most South Africans think politicians use ‘racism and colonialism as excuses’ – IRR 24.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition