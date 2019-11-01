Divers brave hypothermia at Howick Falls in search for missing KZN doctor

Specialised police dive teams on Thursday continued their exploration of the plunge pool below Howick Falls in the search for missing Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidwaan Singh, reports Maritzburg Sun.

Search-and-rescue teams have been using drones to assist in the search. Singh’s abandoned vehicle was found on Tuesday near Howick Falls.

Local newspaper Village Talk reported that police retrieved a note from Singh’s car seat, while Arrive Alive also said other sources had confirmed this.

Village Talk reported that eyewitnesses claimed to have seen Singh parking at the falls, where he sat in his white BMW for hours before getting out at about 6pm.

Divers have now faced bitterly cold conditions as they commenced day two of exploration, with teams only being allowed dive time of an hour as a precaution against hypothermia.

But despite the cold conditions, the Howick community led by civic group LoveHowick was there to provide support with warm meals, hot drinks and snacks.

The search team are systematically zoning the plunge pool moving in a 270-degree arc outwards but edging closer to the danger zone directly under the waterfall where heavy currents, pressure and a sink zone that is estimated to be between 15-40 metres deep.

Warrant Officer Dave Steyn from the Durban Search and Rescue said only two divers at a time could go into the 12-degree water.

“They have to get out of the water after an hour or two for their body temperatures to regulate because of the cold water,” he said.

Steyn added that the area of water they were searching was vast and they would not be able to cover it all in a day.

“So far the divers have dived at an average of 12 metres, while at their deepest, the falls have a depth of about 21 metres,” he said. He added that they were searching the entire body of water in a pendulum formation.

Three sniffer dogs from Pietermaritzburg and Port Shepstone were also helping with the search. Steyn said the dogs had been giving some indications of something being there, but there was nothing conclusive, as their abilities were not always 100% accurate.

“It could just be something old and rotten in the water,” he said.

Earlier, a team of 35 Working on Fire volunteers arrived to help with manpower, the carrying of valuable equipment down to the base of the falls, and other vital tasks.

Friends and family of the missing doctor have maintained a constant vigil above the Falls anxious for any information that will shed light on their relative.

Dr Singh was last seen leaving his surgery in Raisethorpe on Tuesday afternoon.

Concerned family attempted to get hold of him. prompting a search which, through cell phone GPS, located his vehicle in the Howick Falls precinct.

