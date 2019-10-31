Eskom disconnects supply in Orange Farm, Vaal area

Eskom announced on Thursday that the electricity supply in Orange Farm, in Lakeside extensions 1 and 2, has been disconnected due to non-payment and the non-purchasing of electricity tokens.

The power utility said approximately 2,686 would be affected.

“The disconnection of customers who are not paying for their services has been intensified across the Gauteng province in Eskom’s areas of supply and such operations will be extended to other areas as per our operational plan,” a statement issued on Thursday reads.

The entity stated that it had instituted these measures to ensure that all customers pay for the services which Eskom rendered “and to ascertain our sustainability as a business”.

“Orange Farm is one of the areas that has a high rate of non-payment and non-buying of electricity and the utility is not in a position to continuously provide services as the non-payment/purchasing of electricity contributes to increased energy and revenue losses, coupled with increased operational costs.”

Eskom said the disconnections came after extensive engagements were held with communities requesting them to pay for services.

“Furthermore, we are of the view that it is in our best interest to continue building and maintaining our assets while we collect revenue so that we can invest back into infrastructure development.”

The power utility said its operations of conducting audits and disconnections in Lakeside extension 2 were “violently stopped” by residents in the area, “which we condemn”.

“Eskom employees were chased out of the area while they were busy with their duties consequently compromising their safety and the integrity of the network.”

Affected customers are urged to visit Eskom’s local offices or contact the call centre on 0860 037 566 for payment arrangements or to deal with issues affecting their accounts or other electricity-related issues in the area.

(Compiled Makhosandile Zulu)

