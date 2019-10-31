4.3 magnitude tremor hits near Port Shepstone, also rocking Durban

Social media was in a flurry after a small tremor shook through Durban on Thursday. People from the coast (uMhlanga and Durban North) and as far inland as Hillcrest reported feeling the tremor.

This was the fourth tremor in Durban since 2016.

One was on 6 February, 2016, then 18 August, 2016 and another on 3 April, 2017.

The Council for Geoscience SA confirmed that a 3.7 magnitude earth tremor occurred 72 kilometres south of Durban at 1.19pm.

Following the tremor, the South African Weather Service has urged residents to share their experiences with the Council for Geoscience.

“We are receiving a lot of reports of a tremor that was felt in KwaZulu-Natal. Please contact @CGS_RSA to inform them about it as they deal with this type of phenomenon,” said the SAWS on social media.

According to the Earthquake track website, the tremor that hit KwaZulu-Natal was a magnitude of 4.3 with epicentre 44km inland from Port Shepstone.

Here were some of the responses on Twitter.

Aibo I felt a earth tremor which lasted for few seconds in Durban near Ushaka Marine World #tremor pic.twitter.com/cUNkreKLiP — goldpearl (@tubbymbili) October 31, 2019

I felt it ???? and I don't know why I find this fascinating, I mean, I always do a lot of research about the earth, planet and so on❤️ anyway i just thought there was something under my bed #Tremor #Earthquake Durban KZN — (((????SIZWE????????))) (@Mvelase9790) October 31, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

