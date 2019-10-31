Local News 31.10.2019 02:47 pm

4.3 magnitude tremor hits near Port Shepstone, also rocking Durban

Citizen reporter
4.3 magnitude tremor hits near Port Shepstone, also rocking Durban

Picture: iStock

KZN residents have taken to social media to share their experiences.

Social media was in a flurry after a small tremor shook through Durban on Thursday. People from the coast (uMhlanga and Durban North) and as far inland as Hillcrest reported feeling the tremor.

This was the fourth tremor in Durban since 2016.

One was on 6 February, 2016, then 18 August, 2016 and another on 3 April, 2017.

The Council for Geoscience SA confirmed that a 3.7 magnitude earth tremor occurred 72 kilometres south of Durban at 1.19pm.

Following the tremor, the South African Weather Service has urged residents to share their experiences with the Council for Geoscience.

We are receiving a lot of reports of a tremor that was felt in KwaZulu-Natal. Please contact @CGS_RSA to inform them about it as they deal with this type of phenomenon,” said the SAWS on social media.

According to the Earthquake track website, the tremor that hit KwaZulu-Natal was a magnitude of 4.3 with epicentre 44km inland from Port Shepstone.

Here were some of the responses on Twitter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
23 hurt when taxi transporting kids flips, crashes in KwaZulu-Natal 29.10.2019
KZN English exam goes ahead without a glitch following threats of disruption 23.10.2019
Ipid probes shooting of two cops suspected of KwaZulu-Natal post office robbery 3.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition