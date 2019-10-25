Local News 25.10.2019 07:40 pm

Tshwane shuts down water treatment plant after fault caused by lightning

News24 Wire
Tshwane shuts down water treatment plant after fault caused by lightning

Andre Potgieter, community leader of Zone 2 in Hammanskraal, is seen at the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant, 3 May 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Partially treated effluent ran into theApies River which feeds Leeukraal Dam.

The City of Tshwane has shut down the Temba water treatment plant after partially treated effluent made its way into the Apies River, a statement said on Friday.

The shutdown on Thursday was the result of a lightning strike last Friday which caused a fault at the Rooiwal waste water treatment plant.

As a result, the partially treated effluent ran into the river which feeds Leeukraal Dam.

“The plant is expected to resume operations within the next seven to 10 days, provided the raw water quality has improved,” the municipality said.

In the meantime, arrangements have been made with Magalies Water to increase its pumping capacity into the Babelegi reservoir.

Roaming tankers will also supply residents with water until the situation returns to normal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Immigrants accuse Pretoria taxi associations of terrorising them 15.10.2019
Morakane Mosupyoe takes over from Ramokgopa 11.10.2019
Tshwane DA councillor has been AWOL for 9 months and counting – ANC 3.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition