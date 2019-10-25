Kidnapped eight-year-old KZN girl found, two suspects in police custody

Eight-year-old Amahle Mthimkhulu, who was allegedly kidnapped outside Dawnview Primary School in KwaDukuza shortly before her transport arrived to fetch her from school on Wednesday, has been found, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.

The child’s mother, Mbali Mzimela, made a public plea on Thursday for the safe return of her daughter, and on Friday police made the breakthrough.

A man and a woman had been taken in for questioning, according to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

News24 previously reported that Amahle had been snatched by an unknown woman at the time of her kidnapping.

KwaDukuza police had initially opened a case of kidnapping.

“The child was found at Gateway shopping mall in a vehicle believed to belong to one of the suspects,” Mbele said.

She added that the child had been found unharmed.

Attempts to get hold of the child’s mother were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

