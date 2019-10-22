Local News 22.10.2019 10:10 am

WATCH: Strong whirlwind destroys homes in North West informal settlement

Tsholofelo Motswenyane
WATCH: Strong whirlwind destroys homes in North West informal settlement

A home in Ext 7 that was destroyed by the whirlwind. (Photo: Facebook)

Several homes were destroyed and furniture was damaged, and some people couldn’t reassemble their homes due to missing corrugated iron pieces.

Several residents in Extension 7 in the North West lost their homes as a result of a strong whirlwind that ripped through the area on Sunday afternoon, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

Senakalend Nate, a resident who also stays in Extension 7, said she and her family were in the house when they heard strong winds, people screaming, and then suddenly, a crashing sound.

“When I heard the sound, I thought it was an aeroplane that had crashed,” said Nate.

Nate confirmed that several homes were destroyed and their furniture was damaged, adding that a few corrugated iron materials had gone missing, which meant some people couldn’t reassemble their homes.

No serious injuries were reported, however, one young boy was reportedly hurt as he was in the house when the whirlwind hit their home.

Nate said the family had planned to take him to the clinic to check if there were any internal injuries.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fire breaks out in small informal settlement in Kempton Park 18.10.2019
ANC NW region fighting to stay legitimate, rejects NEC decision to disband it 9.10.2019
Plastic View ‘laundromat’ fully operational again 2.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition