WATCH: Strong whirlwind destroys homes in North West informal settlement

Several residents in Extension 7 in the North West lost their homes as a result of a strong whirlwind that ripped through the area on Sunday afternoon, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

Senakalend Nate, a resident who also stays in Extension 7, said she and her family were in the house when they heard strong winds, people screaming, and then suddenly, a crashing sound.

“When I heard the sound, I thought it was an aeroplane that had crashed,” said Nate.

Nate confirmed that several homes were destroyed and their furniture was damaged, adding that a few corrugated iron materials had gone missing, which meant some people couldn’t reassemble their homes.

No serious injuries were reported, however, one young boy was reportedly hurt as he was in the house when the whirlwind hit their home.

Nate said the family had planned to take him to the clinic to check if there were any internal injuries.

