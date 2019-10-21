Cape Town’s water consumption exceeds daily target

Cape Town’s water consumption this week has exceeded the current 650 million litres per day limit.

The City’s Member of Mayoral Committee for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, said dams supplying Cape Town are currently sitting at 79.7% of storage capacity, a drop of 1% from the previous week.

Collective water consumption for last week was up to 657 million litres per day.

“After an extended period where Cape Town as a whole was exceeding our water savings target, we have for the first time, since the implementation of current water restrictions, exceeded the targeted level of water consumption.

“We caution residents to keep a closer eye on consumption levels over the coming weeks and react appropriately if the upward trend in consumption continues. Dams have now dropped slightly below the 80% mark, with the decline anticipated to accelerate over the summer months.

“This year so far, has been another drier-than-average year, and assuming this trend will continue, it is important society remains conscientious of its water use,” said Limberg.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.