Matric pupil drowns in Orange River at pre-exam party

A teenager drowned in the Orange River as a group of matric pupils had a party ahead of the start of their final exams, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

An inquest docket was under investigation after Lulama Nkomana drowned while with her fellow pupils from Aliwal North High School.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said the children went swimming in the river and Nkomana experienced difficulty.

“Other learners tried to rescue her and called an ambulance from Aliwal Hospital.

“She was certified dead by EMS,” Bojabotseha said.

The group was debriefed by the school principal would ensure that the pupils receive further counselling ahead of their exams.

Aliwal North police station commander Colonel Chris Wright sent his condolences to Nkomana’s family, and urged people to be careful when swimming in rivers.

