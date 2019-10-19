Dog owners on KZN South Coast warned of possible poisonings

A Marina Beach resident got a nasty shock on Wednesday when he discovered four of his dogs were showing distressing signs of being poisoned.

“I noticed my dogs standing still, shaking, losing energy fast and dehydrating. My fifth dog showed milder symptoms,” he told South Coast Herald.

He acted quickly and rushed the four hounds to the Lower South Coast SPCA, where they were treated for various kinds of poisons and kept overnight.

He praised the SPCA team for doing their utmost to treat his pets.

It is unclear what poison was used in this case, but the dogs managed to pull though and are on the road to recovery.

“Two of my dogs were in a critical condition, and would have probably died if I wasn’t around,” he said.

The SPCA released a statement this week saying that eight cases of dog poisoning had been reported to the society on Wednesday.

Dr Leon Bruggemann said he was aware of the Marina Beach case, but that he had not seen any recent cases of poisoning.

He said the only other case reported to him about a month ago, was in St Mike’s where a resident picked up a piece of sausage with Two-Step inside it.

This isolated incident was thought to perhaps have been a malicious act by a disgruntled neighbour.

He told the Herald that Two-Step, also known as Temik, is the most common product being misused for poisoning, as it contains the active ingredient aldicarb.

The poison is formulated as small black granules that resemble poppy seeds.

“It can be treated easily, if it is caught in time,” he added.

Two-Step is banned in South Africa, but is reportedly sold freely and is easily accessible.