Fire breaks out in small informal settlement in Kempton Park

A fire broke out in a small informal settlement on EP Malan Street in Pomona, Kempton Park around noon on Friday, reports Kempton Express.

According to Andries du Plessis, emergency services were on their way to the scene shortly after noon.

He said about six houses out of about 50 were in flames.

Kempton Express is on its way to the scene and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

This fire follows the devastating blaze at Max Informal Settlement on Great North Road in September when about 400 were destroyed.

