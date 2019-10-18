Local News 18.10.2019 12:26 pm

Four-year-old hanged in Ladysmith

Nameera Sarjoo
When police arrived, the infant was lying on the ground, covered with a blanket. Image: Ladysmith Gazette

A neighbour’s teenager noticed the child hanging from a thin plastic rope and rushed to call his grandparents to assist.

A four-year-old girl was found hanging from a rope outside her home in Roosboom last Thursday, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

A neighbour made the shocking discovery and immediately notified the child’s grandparents.

Police rushed to the scene and were later joined by Ladysmith mortuary personnel, as well as emergency services. When police arrived, the child was lying on the ground, covered with a blanket.

It is alleged that the four-year-old had been playing with other older children. A neighbour’s child, believed to be 15 years old, spotted the four-year-old hanging from a thin, plastic rope. He rushed over to assist, calling to the grandparents in the house to help him.

According to police, a postmortem has been conducted. The exact cause of death will be revealed by police within the next few days.

