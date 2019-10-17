New fleet to boost service delivery in Emfuleni municipality

In an effort to accelerate service delivery in Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM), mayor Gift Moerane launched 45 new service delivery vehicles on Wednesday, reports Vaal Weekblad.

The vehicles were acquired through a transversal contract from National Treasury, known as the RT57 transversal contract. The contract serves to minimise acquisition delays of normal procurement while ensuring full compliance with supply chain regulations.

The new fleet will complement the existing municipal vehicles also on display at the launch. This is part of the replacement strategy to ensure optimal operation of vehicles that will be assigned to specific prioritised service delivery departments.

Moerane stated that the new fleet was public property purchased from the public purse of the people of Emfuleni.

“I expect the uppermost care by our employees in respect of the current overstretched resources. It is the municipality’s commitment to the residents of Emfuleni to deliver quality services.”

