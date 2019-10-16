Eskom to cut power to Rand West due to over R230m debt

Residents of Rand West City can expect an interruption of the electricity supply as of November 27, reports Randfontein Herald.

The areas to be affected – except those directly supplied by Eskom – are Toekomsrus, Randfontein town and suburbs, Mohlakeng and suburbs, Finsbury, Kocksoord and the surrounding plots that are supplied directly by the Rand West City Local Municipality (RWCLM).

A public notice issued by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd and published in the Randfontein Herald on October 18 reads: “The Rand West City Local Municipality (RWCLM) is indebted to Eskom in the amount of R235,621,979 for the bulk supply of electricity, part of which has been outstanding and in escalation since June 2017” and refers to “the electricity debt”.

“RWCLM’s breach of its payment obligation to Eskom undermines and places in jeopardy Eskom’s ability to continue the national supply of electricity on a financially sustainable basis.”

The statement reads that Eskom is entitled to disconnect the supply of electricity of defaulting municipalities, of which RWCLM is one, if non-payment of electricity debt occurs, according to the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act 4 of 2006 and the supply agreement with RWCLM.

“In order to protect the national interest in the sustainability of electricity supply, it has become necessary for Eskom to exercise its right to disconnect the supply of electricity to the RWCLM.”

Eskom acknowledges that an indefinite disconnection would cause “undue hardship” to the community and business, but that it is an urgent matter that must be addressed immediately.

It added that it would rather instil a regulated interruption of the electricity supply as opposed to an outright disconnection, to give community members and consumers the opportunity to make alternative arrangements during scheduled outages.

The contemplated interruption of electricity supply will result in temporary scheduled disconnection at the following times:

Week 1: From November 27 – December 3

• Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am and again from 5pm to 8.30pm

• Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to noon and again from 3pm to 7pm

Week 2: From December 4 until the breach is remedied

• Monday to Friday from 6am to 8pm

• Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 8pm

If the debt situation at the municipality does not improve, Eskom said it reserved the right to disconnect electricity indefinitely.

“Eskom hereby invites all affected parties to submit written representations, comments or submissions indicating why Eskom should or should not proceed with the contemplated interruption or disconnection, as the case may be.”

Public representations, submissions, comments or requests for further information should be submitted to:

Senior Manager Customer Services

Physical address: Megawatt Park, No 1 Maxwell Drive, Sunninghill, Sandton.

Postal address: PO Box 1091, Johannesburg, 2000 SA

Tel: 011 711 2825/ 63/ 13

E-mail: MokwenD@eskom.co.za

“The closing date for public representations, submissions or requests for further information will be end of business.”

Public representations submissions or requests for further information will be considered by Eskom, and the final decision will be published in a notice in the week of November 19, reads the statement.

The notice does not specify when the closing date for submissions is, stating simply “end of business”.

