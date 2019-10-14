Rescue mission underway after puppy falls down drainpipe in Midrand

The Midrand SPCA is on a rescue mission to help a puppy that fell down a drainpipe on Monday morning, reports Midrand Reporter.

Inspector Jerry Seemise received the call and went on an immediate search around 7.30am, general manager of the Midrand SPCA, Pam Pretorius said on their Facebook page.

“We have been digging to try and reach the pup but there is still no sign. Unfortunately, we now have had no option but to rent in a snake cam in order to try and determine the depth of how far down the pup is so that we can establish as to where we need to continue digging.”

Neptune Drain Cleaning is assisting the SPCA, and brought out a snake cam for them to use at no charge. So far, four drains have been checked but unfortunately, there has been no sign of the puppy as yet.

The SPCA said dangerously high gas levels in the pipes could be detrimental to the puppy, as rescue efforts continue.

If you would like to make a donation to assist the SPCA in purchasing their own snake cam, click here.

More updates will follow as they become available.

