Child reported missing after house fire in Pretoria

One person has died and a nine-year-old child is missing following a house fire in Wolmer, north of Pretoria, on Friday morning, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

“A five-room house completely burned down. One male, 27, was found deceased and burned beyond recognition,” Charles Mabaso, spokesperson for Tshwane EMS said.

When Tshwane ESM arrived on the scene, firefighters found the house on fire and the roof already collapsed.

“A domestic worker says she came out of her back room to find the house completely engulfed by fire. She screamed for someone to call the fire brigade.

A nearby shop owner then called for help”.

“It was claimed that a nine-year-old child was missing, but firefighters only discovered the charred body of a 27-year-old male”.

Mabasa said the cause of the fire was unknown and was the subject of investigation.

