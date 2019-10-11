Local News 11.10.2019 11:48 am

Child reported missing after house fire in Pretoria

Marizka Coetzer
Child reported missing after house fire in Pretoria

A domestic worker alerted authorities to a devastating house fire on Friday morning in Pretoria North. Images: Pretoria North Rekord

While searching for the missing child, firefighters found the charred remains of a 27-year-old man.

One person has died and a nine-year-old child is missing following a house fire in Wolmer, north of Pretoria, on Friday morning, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

“A five-room house completely burned down. One male, 27, was found deceased and burned beyond recognition,” Charles Mabaso, spokesperson for Tshwane EMS said.

When Tshwane ESM arrived on the scene, firefighters found the house on fire and the roof already collapsed.

What remains of the burnt house in Wolmer.

“A domestic worker says she came out of her back room to find the house completely engulfed by fire. She screamed for someone to call the fire brigade.
A nearby shop owner then called for help”.

“It was claimed that a nine-year-old child was missing, but firefighters only discovered the charred body of a 27-year-old male”.

Mabasa said the cause of the fire was unknown and was the subject of investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Dudu Myeni case continues after delays 10.10.2019
Deadly virus leaves 71 puppies dead at Pretoria police training hub 9.10.2019
Family of missing Sanbi employee hoping for safe return 9.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition