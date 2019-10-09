Local News 9.10.2019 11:46 am

Prepaid electricity meters in Mpumalanga not certified by SABS

Narda Vermaak
One of the Hexing Electrical prepaid meter products they offer on their website. Image: Facebook

For the past couple of months, residents have complained about units disappearing, an increase in electrical usage, and faulty meters not taking bought tokens.

The Hexing Electrical prepaid meters installed in households have officially been rendered non-certified by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), reports Steelburger/Lydenburg News.

The latest complaints led the newspaper into launching its investigation into the quality and standard of the meters.

The meters were installed in households in the CBD area in 2018. This was done in accordance with the construction of the much-debated Duma substation.

The newspaper contacted the bureau to find out whether these meters are indeed SABS-approved.

Steelburger/Lydenburg News has now formally established that these meters are not warranted by the bureau.

This was confirmed by Garth Strachan, the acting CEO of SABS.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

