Joburg Water urges residents to adhere to water restrictions during maintenance project

Johannesburg Water, the City of Johannesburg’s water utility, is urging residents to adhere to the level-1 water restrictions already in place as a planned shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) tunnel system continues for inspection and maintenance from October 1 until November 30, reports Soweto Urban.

The shutdown by the department of water and sanitation was gazetted on September 13 and all Gauteng water users are expected to use water responsibly as no water transfers to the Vaal River System will be possible during the shutdown.

This is because the tunnel will be drained for the inspection and maintenance.

MMC for environment and infrastructure services Cllr Nico de Jager said: “I urge residents to adhere to the current level-1 water restrictions that are still in full force. Water conservation must remain a strong priority among residents of the City.

“We need to work together to ensure continuous water supply. “The City wishes to avoid limitations on reservoirs due to high water demand outstripping supply. The City relies on water supply from other provinces that feed into the Vaal Dam system and we should always be mindful of the amount of water we use daily.” Under level-1 water restrictions: – Watering of gardens is not allowed between 6am and 6pm in summer months (September to March)

– Residents are not allowed to wash paved areas and driveways using hose pipes

– Residents are urged to report any water leaks they come across. Residents can also take note of the following water-saving tips, which not only reduces use, but also the amount payable to the City at the end of the month:

– Do not leave taps dripping

– Wash your car on the grass, this will water your lawn at the same time

– Shorten your showering time

– Use a glass of water to rinse when brushing your teeth

– Take shallow baths and avoid filling your bath to a depth greater than 100mm

– Re-use grey water to water your garden or pot plants

– Residents are also encouraged to continue to report all burst pipes, leaking water meters, and open hydrants to the following channels: 011 375 5555/086 056 2874; SMS 076 333 5052; or visit: www.johannesburgwater.co.za; Social Media: Twitter: @Jhbwater- Twitter or Facebook: Johannesburg Water “Water restrictions will be enforced by fines to consumers who contravene the Water Services Bylaw. I also urge all our residents to report any non-compliance to the JMPD 24/7 hotline on 011 758 9650,” concluded de Jager.

