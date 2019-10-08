Joburg Water urges residents to adhere to water restrictions during maintenance project

Johannesburg Water, the City of Johannesburg’s water utility, is urging residents to adhere to the level-1 water restrictions already in place as a planned shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) tunnel system continues for inspection and maintenance from October 1 until November 30, reports Soweto Urban.
The shutdown by the department of water and sanitation was gazetted on September 13 and all Gauteng water users are expected to use water responsibly as no water transfers to the Vaal River System will be possible during the shutdown.
This is because the tunnel will be drained for the inspection and maintenance.
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Cllr Nico de Jager said: “I urge residents to adhere to the current level-1 water restrictions that are still in full force. Water conservation must remain a strong priority among residents of the City.
“We need to work together to ensure continuous water supply.
“The City wishes to avoid limitations on reservoirs due to high water demand outstripping supply. The City relies on water supply from other provinces that feed into the Vaal Dam system and we should always be mindful of the amount of water we use daily.”
