Pietermaritzburg choking under thick smoke as fire rages for three days

Schools in the Pietermaritzburg area have advised concerned parents to fetch their children but have not closed, amid fears that a fire currently plaguing the city will spread.

Scottsville Primary principal, Nhlanhla Mkhize, said they advised parents to fetch their children due to concerns, reports Maritzburg Sun.

“We have not closed school, however, there has been difficulty that has been experienced. Parents will be allowed to fetch their children should they wish to,” he said.

Longmarket Girls’ School, Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School, and Merchiston Preparatory have reported that they have advised learners to stay in their classrooms.

Schools that have closed are St Charles College, Epworth, Ridge Primary School, New England Pre-Primary, and St. John’s Diocesan School.

St Charles College marketing manager Dean Riley said the decision had been taken to evacuate the boys from the sprawling campus after the schools top brass had deliberated on the matter. He said the management had resolved to summon parents and guardians of the boys to come and fetch their boys, while contingency plans were being made for the 150 boarders.

He said the situation had worsened drastically, to such an extent that a thick smoke had enveloped the campus, thus inhibiting the visibility at the school. Riley said it was not the first time that they have had to resort to taking this decision.

“It’s not good, both for the school and the city of Pietermaritzburg,” said Riley.

Epworth has confirmed that the school had been closed and contingency plans were made for boarders.

The fire, believed to have been burning since the early hours of Saturday morning, is still being fought around the clock by Msunduzi firefighters to ensure that it is contained.

Non-profit organisation Angels of Pietermaritzburg is now collecting bottled water, energy bars, eye drops and lip-ice for the firefighters at the site. Those wanting to donate can visit the Voices of Pietermaritzburg Page or drop off items at the fire department.

