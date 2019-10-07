Mob attack police after being asked to turn music down

A request to turn the music down turned ugly in Shaka’s Head early on Sunday morning when a crowd of partygoers turned on police, attacking them with stones, sticks, and knives, reports North Coast Courier.

Shortly after 4am, SAPS officers were on patrol when they heard excessively loud music and partying coming from a post-wedding celebration still in full swing.

The police approached the owner of the property and asked him to turn the music down, which he allegedly agreed to.

The revellers clearly did not take the decision well, quickly becoming an angry mob.

The angry celebrators allegedly began throwing glass bottles, bricks, stones, sticks, and knives while police took cover.

A vehicle left at the scene was heavily vandalised.

Police fired warning shots when the crowd turned violent.

Reinforcements arrived and the police arrested seven people.

It is alleged that the party-goers were under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

