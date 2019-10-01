Cops search for two girls, boy’s body found in Brits dam

Police in the North West are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 12-year-old boy from Brits, whose body was found on Friday in the Damonsville Dam.

Onthathile Mogape was last seen five days before his body was discovered. He had been playing soccer with friends at Damonsville sports ground.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing short, camouflage trousers and a round neck T-shirt with yellow and green stripes.

Police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said an inquest docket had been opened into the matter.

She did not reveal if there were suspicions of foul play in the tragic death. Mogape had been a pupil at Damons Primary School.

Meanwhile, the search for missing North West girls, six-year old Bokamoso Keletso from Pudimoe outside Taung, and seven-year-old Kgothatso Molefe from Tlhabane in Rustenburg, continues.

Keletso was last seen on Saturday, September 28 around midday in the company of a family member, who is also six years old, and an unidentified man in Dryharts village. The man is allegedly mentally challenged.

Myburgh said the girls intended to wait for an adult female family member, who was returning home from town in a taxi at about 11am on Saturday.

The missing six-year-old girl was “wearing green tracksuit pants, a sky blue T-shirt and navy blue trainers”, when she disappeared.

Molefe was allegedly last seen in a grey uniform om Mokgethi Street in Tlhabane, Rustenburg in late July getting into a car with two men after one man called her over and gave her a chocolate.

– OFM News

