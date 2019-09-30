WATCH: Newcastle mayor hit in the face during scuffle

Newcastle municipality mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba was allegedly hit with a brick in the face during a scuffle after a council meeting last week.

IOL reported the fight broke out after workers attempted to block Mahlaba and speaker Smakelisiwe Yende inside the Farmers Hall building with municipal trucks on Wednesday. The mayor had attended a council meeting amid ongoing grievances by workers over overtime pay.

It was after the council meeting that the workers approached Yende who allegedly ignored them which then resulted in a physical clash with bodyguards “shoving” workers out of the way.

Municipal spokesperson Dumisani Thabethe suspects that the mayor was struck with a brick during the scuffle as he was wounded in the face. He confirmed the municipality could not pay overtime – a demand by the workers – as it was in financial distress.

In the footage, the mayor appears angered and can be seen walking in the middle of a group of bodyguards and metro officers.

Chairs and crates can be seen being used as weapons. The woman taking the footage alleges that someone named Gift started the fight. The woman alleges Gift insulted a worker, which sparked the chaos.

Newcastle Mayor in a physical fight against aggrieved employees over unpaid salaries. Posted by Tovarisch Constantine Richman on Sunday, 29 September 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

