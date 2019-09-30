WATCH: Middelburg SAPS van filmed being used for illegal dumping

A video shared on the Middelburg Observer Facebook group on Sunday shows a man in civilian clothing sweeping refuse from the back of a police van, onto a growing heap of rubbish.

The open section of field, next to the Klein Olifants River, already resembles a landfill site as illegal dumpers continue to target the area.

DA ward councillor Johann Dyason, who is involved in an active struggle to curb the illegal dumping problem, has reported the incident to the director of solid waste.

The sewer line that runs along the Klein Olifants River has overflowed into the town’s lifeline, due to rubbish clogging the systems. Despite the disastrous consequences of pollution in the Klein Olifants, members of the public continue to dump refuse in open spaces.

In the video, the police van is visibly damaged in the front and has no registration plate. It was later seen that the police van’s registration was BTC 540 B.



Middelburg Observer is awaiting a response from Middelburg police spokesperson Captain Khanyisile Zwane.

