Fake sangoma vanishes with Tembisa couple’s R550k

The acting station commander of the Ivory Park SAPS, Col Baba Mpotoane, is once again appealing to the community of Ivory Park and other policing precincts to refrain from consulting bogus Inyangas and Sangomas to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

A couple from Extension Four, Ebony Park near Midrand has become the latest victims in the area, reports Tembisan.

The couple was apparently instructed by a bogus healer to sell their house as it had a Tokoloshe inside. Once the house was sold, the proceeds were handed to the healer for “cleansing” after which the bogus healer vanished with all the money – R550,000. The couple is now penniless and homeless.

Capt Bernard Matimulane, the communications officer for Ivory Park SAPS, said that in the past three months, another man from Ebony Park lost all his pension money after falling for one of these quacks who, after receiving the money, disappeared with more than R1 million.

“The couple has since opened a case of fraud at the Ivory Park SAPS and the police are investigating. The ‘healer’ has, since accepting the money, disappeared from his consulting place in the area and his cellphone is switched off,” said Matimulane.

Mpotoane added that it was sad that there were still people in the communities who were gullible enough to believe that money could be multiplied by a touch of a healer or prophet.

“Such miracles are not possible and anyone promising people such things is nothing but a fraudster and people should stay clear of them,” said Mpotoane

