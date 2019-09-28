Spring tide to cause high tides, rip currents

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged caution as the new moon spring tide peaks on Saturday. Spring tide will result in higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides, which will continue into next week.

Craig Lambinon, Sea Rescue spokesperson, said bathers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards and to only enter the water between the lifeguards’ red and yellow flags, reports South Coast Herald.

Additionally, NSRI strongly advises against crossing flooding rivers or swimming in rivers near to a coastal river mouth, and urges parents to ensure that their children have responsible adult supervision in or around water.

“We encourage the public to follow the SA Weather Service forecasts and monitor their alerts and changes in weather forecasts over the next 48 hours,” he said. Boaters, sailboarders and paddlers should wear their lifejackets when on their crafts. Anglers fishing along the shoreline should be cautious at all times, particularly during the spring tide, and rock anglers should wear lifejackets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.